Rice Noodles Market Size Worth $9.51 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 14.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice noodles market size is expected to reach USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing popularity of Asian cuisine across the globe is playing a crucial role in expanding the scope of the market. Along with that, health benefits associated with rice noodles are fueling the growth of the market. A 2-ounce serving of rice noodles contains less than 0.3 grams of fat, which helps in keeping the amount of calories consumed low. It is also rich in manganese, which is essential for metabolism, thereby helping in regulating blood sugar and decreasing inflammation in the body.

Key suggestions from the report:

The stick segment accounted for a share of more than 40.0% in 2019. This is attributed to its versatility, which has led to its adaptation according to the regional taste of various countries

The vermicelli product segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. The thin texture that makes it suitable for quick cooking is playing a crucial role in the rapid adoption of the product

The conventional cooking method accounted for a share of more than 50.0% in 2019. Conventional variants can be cooked with a large variety of ingredients, providing the freedom to shape the taste and flavor of the dish

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for a share of more than 45.0% in 2019. Easy access to such products as staple food items in supermarkets is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Rice Noodles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Stick, Vermicelli), By Cooking Method (Instant, Conventional), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rice-noodles-market

Asian restaurants have also been playing a fundamental role in enhancing the penetration of the product across the globe. Noodles & Company, a dine-in, carryout/online ordering and catering restaurant chain, has been serving rice noodles in order to create gluten-free dishes. In August 2016, Explore Cuisine launched Brown Rice Pad Thai Noodles. These are made using organic, nutrient-rich whole grains, and are certified organic and vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. These are available in packs of 2-ounce and contains 4 grams of protein.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 65.0% in 2019. These products are a part of the staple of Asian cuisine and are used for cooking a variety of dishes in the region. Strong demand for such products in countries of the Far East and Southeast Asian countries is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market in the near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rice noodles market based on product, cooking method, distribution channel, and region:

Rice Noodles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Vermicelli



Stick



Wide



Others

Rice Noodles Cooking Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instant



Conventional

Rice Noodles Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores & D2C

Rice Noodles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Thailand





Vietnam



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Rice Noodles Market

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

NONGSHIM CO., LTD.

TOYO SUISAN KAISHA , LTD.

, LTD. Nasoya Foods USA , LLC

, LLC Nona Lim , LLC.

, LLC. McCormick & Company, Inc.

Lotus Foods, Inc.

Annie Chun's , Inc.

, Inc. Embridge Foods, Inc.

Natural Earth Products, Inc.

