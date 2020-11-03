Trina Solar Launches 405W+ Vertex S Module Series with an Expected Capacity of 15GW in 2023

Universal solution for residential and commercial applications, the Vertex S boasts ultra-high performance despite its small size profile

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2020, Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy solution provider, announced the launch of Vertex S, the latest in their high-efficiency PV module series for residential and commercial rooftop applications. The new series features innovative Vertex technology to increase the output power of distributed energy products beyond 405W. Vertex S is a universal solution intended for distributed photovoltaic power plants, available in a range of customizable options, and caters to the needs of both residential and commercial customers. Following in the wake of ground-based power plants, the distributed comprehensive upgrade to the 405W Vertex technology platform heralds the beginning of a new ultra-high power era for distributed photovoltaic systems and the photovoltaic industry as a whole.

As the installed capacity for distributed photovoltaic systems continues growing, there is an urgent need for photovoltaic module products that are able to support this trend. Trina Solar's 405W+ Vertex S meets the module requirements of typical distributed photovoltaic systems and excels in key areas such as power (efficiency), size, weight, appearance, ease of installation, load, reliability and safety.

With this latest addition to the Vertex product range, Trina Solar takes the next logical step in its innovation leadership. The cutting-edge Vertex technology platform combines 210mm wafers, multi-busbar design, non-destructive cutting and high density packing. By introducing this platform to the new Vertex S family, Trina Solar is able to boost Vertex S's output power to more than 405Wp, a power increase of up to 60Wp or 17% compared with previous product generations. Module efficiency has also increased by 1% to more than 21%.

With Vertex S, Trina Solar has created a universal solution for rooftops with a high degree of performance and flexibility. The product series is designed for compatibility with existing mainstream mounting systems, optimizers and inverters for residential and commercial application. The product has a dimension of 1754mm x 1096mm and weighs at 21kg. Electrical parameters are kept within the operating limits of standard inverters. The Vertex S product family comes in three versions: the DE09, DE09.05 and DE09.08. Each of these modules has been designed to feature an easy-to-handle format and light weight for ease of rooftop mounting.

Vertex S customers benefit from improved reliability, with an upgraded product warranty of 15 years. At the same time, Trina Solar also ensures that Vertex S is a greener product by improving the production process and focusing on sustainable waste management within factories and manufacturing equipment. Due to its smaller dimensions relative to similar modules, Vertex S maximizes the number of modules that can be shipped per container, reducing carbon emissions caused by transportation. Furthermore, the new module series comes in completely recyclable wood and carton packaging.

According to Trina Solar's estimation, Vertex S is more flexible than a 158mm x 72mm product and features a higher capacity than both 158mm x 60mm and 166mm x 60mm products. Taking the 5.3m x16.7m tilting rooftop in Jinan, Shandong Province as an example, 45 pcs of Vertex S' layouts may be installed with a capacity of up to 18Kw. It has 40% more modules than 158mm x 72mm products, more than 23% capacity & power yield compared with 158mm x 60mm 340W products and approximately 9.5% more capacity and power yield than 166mm x 60mm 370W products.

Gao Jifan, Board Chairman of Trina Solar, said: "The Vertex S series is another milestone in the long developmental history of the PV industry. This product is a module with ultra-high power and a small form factor, tailored to the needs of rooftops and distributed energy systems. We have enriched distributed energy market products with 210mm technology, which have been approved by large ground-based power plant customers. We have already sold more than 2GW to global customers since its launch less than six months ago. Distributed energy and EPC customers have been actively requesting a high-power module solution to cater to residential and commercial needs. Therefore, the Vertex S products emerge as the times require and can be trusted to deliver. As a market leader, it is in our veins to push the boundaries in terms of what can be achieved in the areas of efficiency, power and reliability."

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit?www.trinasolar.com