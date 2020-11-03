After negative surprises in its last three reports, John Laing Group's (JLG) Q3 update brought welcome good news. NAV per share rose 2% to 314p as an FX headwind and pension charges failed to offset another strong PPP performance. The performance of the renewable portfolio, now just 22% of the total, was stable. JLG retains its guidance for 'modest' underlying NAV growth in H2 and we nudge up our NAV per share forecast from 308p to 310p. The share price stands at a 9% discount to FY20e NAV per share.

