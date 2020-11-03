Anzeige
WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 
eGain Corporation: Global Automaker Modernizes Customer Engagement with eGain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a global automaker has selected eGain for unified customer messaging and engagement automation.

The automaker wanted to make it effortless for customers and dealers to get service through all digital channels, starting with SMS. eGain's rich customer service functionality, powered by AI and Knowledge, and a hub approach to unified messaging, proved compelling. In addition, the client valued eGain's omnichannel customer engagement platform, which offered connectors to Cisco WebEx CCE and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Using the eGain Messaging Hub, contact center agents will handle wide-ranging queries on car models, car operation and maintenance, warranty, financing programs, inventory, and promotions across multiple markets.

The carmaker also plans to modernize its IVR experience using eGain. Customers calling from a smartphone can be served instantly via SMS-based chatbot assistance and also offered escalation to live chat.

"The auto industry is racing to design easier experiences," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are proud to help this storied company offer digital-first customer experiences at speed and scale."

More information
eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/ (https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/)
eGain suite: https://www.egain.com/products/ (https://www.egain.com/products/)
eGain for Cisco: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/ (https://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/)
eGain for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-microsoft-dynamics-crm/ (https://www.egain.com/egain-for-microsoft-dynamics-crm/)
eGain on Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/egain-corporation.egain-dynamics?tab=Overview (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/egain-corporation.egain-dynamics?tab=Overview)
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/ (https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/)

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com (http://www.egain.com/).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

