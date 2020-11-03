

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices declined at a softer pace in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.8 percent fall in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October.



Prices for clothing and footwear, and glasses and contact lenses increased in October, while those for combined offers for fixed-line and mobile communication, and other fruits declined.



The core CPI fell 0.1 percent annually in October and rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices remained unchanged monthly in October and declined 0.9 percent from the previous year.



