

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $446 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $601 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $4.53 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $475 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $4.53 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.



