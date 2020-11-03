

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices declined in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 0.91 percent year-on-year in September.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.98 percent and 0.80 percent, respectively in September.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 11.53 percent annually in September.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 4.33 percent and those for current goods gained 3.4 percent.



Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.33 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de