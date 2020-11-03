

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.76 billion, or $10.05 per share. This compares with $888 million, or $5.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $3.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $18.82 billion from $16.24 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $550 Mln. vs. $869 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.08 vs. $5.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q3): $18.82 Bln vs. $16.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUMANA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de