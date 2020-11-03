Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
03.11.2020 | 13:09
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 2

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 02-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         183.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       184.07p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:               GBP14.54m

Net borrowing level:                                                 7%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

