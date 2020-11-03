Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 229.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 229.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 222.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 223.03p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---