With effect from November 04, 2020, the subscription rights in Gaming Corps AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 16, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GCOR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193230 Order book ID: 207081 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 04, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Gaming Corps AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GCOR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193248 Order book ID: 207082 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB