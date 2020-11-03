

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) said it is narrowing and raising its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020 to a range of $3.74 to $3.76 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range. The company's previous full-year outlook was in the range of $3.71 to $3.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



