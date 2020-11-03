Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 13:33
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A weak tanker market

  • Total income Q3: SEK 210.7 (259.2) million 9 months: SEK 860.1 (822.6) million
  • EBITDA Q3: SEK 45.1 (52.4) million 9 months: SEK 282.4 (187.3) million
  • Result before tax Q3: SEK -35.9 (-35.6) million 9 months: SEK 21.4 (-73.0) million
  • Result per share after tax Q3: SEK -0.75 (-0.75) 9 months: SEK 0.45 (-1.53)

Events in the third quarter

  • Two scheduled drydockings completed
  • Participation in charter in of Suezmaxes corresponding to 1.7 vessels

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 860.1 (822.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 282.4 (187.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 30.1 (19.9)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 92.5 (2.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 21.4 (-73.1)
  • Equity ratio, %: 31 (30)
  • Return on equity, %: 0 (-8)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 438.5 (158.4)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK 0.45 (-1.53)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 21.18 (23.08)
  • Lost-time injuries: 1 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 3 November 2020, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46 31 855003
Mob +46 704 855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88938661
Mob: +46 704 855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-september-2020,c3230464

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3230464/1329873.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 January'"30 September 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
