Cooling Fabrics Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic, Natural), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cooling Fabrics Market size in 2020 is estimated to be USD 2.0 billion and projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34980818

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cooling Fabrics Market"

216 - Tables

28 - Figures

250 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cooling-fabrics-market-34980818.html

This growth is attributed primarily to the increasing demand for sports apparel, lifestyle, and protective wearing applications.

The sports apparel application segment accounts for the largest share of the Cooling Fabrics Market

The sports apparel application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Cooling fabrics play an important role in manufacturing sports apparel, which helps the wearer in providing a cooling effect while performing sports activities. The cooling fabrics absorb the heat in the form of sweat from the human body and give a cooling effect to the person wearing it. These cooling fabrics also increase the breathability to let the heat escape and give the wearer a comfortable feel without hampering their performance.

Based on type, the synthetic segment is projected to lead the Cooling Fabrics Market by 2025

The synthetic type of cooling fabrics is expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Synthetic cooling fabrics are made from synthetic fibers as raw materials, including nylon, polyester, and spandex, among others. Synthetic fabrics are most suitable for outdoor sports activities that regulate the temperature of the wearer through superior evaporative characteristics. Other than cooling, this type has high strength, high elasticity, and smooth texture, due to which the demand for synthetic cooling fabrics is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34980818

The knitted segment is projected to lead the Cooling Fabrics Market by 2025

Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020. The knitted textile type has a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics. Knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties, such as better breathability and fit the shape of the body in the best possible way. Thus, knitted fabrics are used majorly for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the Cooling Fabrics Market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US is one of the significant consumers of cooling fabrics in North America. Increase in technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application market drives the North America cooling fabrics market.

Key market players covered in this report include Coolcore LLC (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (US) and among others

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=34980818

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric-backed wall coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awnings, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coated-fabric-market-64354822.html

2.Industrial Fabric Market by Fiber (Polyamide, Polyester, Aramid, Composite), Application (Conveyor Belts, Transmission Belts, Protective Apparel, Automotive Carpet, Flame Resistant Apparel), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-fabric-market-69944505.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cooling-fabrics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cooling-fabrics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg