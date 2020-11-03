3 November 2020

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

Publication of Prospectus

Further to the announcement released today by PGIT Securities 2020 PLC, Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PMGR Securities 2025 plc, has today published a Prospectus, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, in connection with:

the issue of New ZDP Shares at an issue price of 100p per New ZDP Share in connection with a scheme of reconstruction of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Scheme"); and

a Placing of New ZDP Shares.

The Proposals are conditional upon, among other things, the Scheme becoming effective. The Scheme Effective Date is expected to be on or around 30 November 2020 and Admission is expected to occur on or around 1 December 2020.

A copy of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Prospectus dated 3 November 2020.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)