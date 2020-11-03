Partnership helps provide timely and relevant project templates to internal auditors through the cloud-based TeamMate+ TeamStore

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced that it has partnered with the Association of College and University Auditors (ACUA) to bring the association's comprehensive risk library and education-specific audit templates to users of its award-winning, cloud-based TeamMate+ global expert solution through the TeamMate+ TeamStore. The partnership enables TeamMate+ customers in higher education audit departments to strengthen their audit quality by leveraging timely and relevant project templates and access to their peers across this market segment.

"We are very excited about the partnership with the ACUA, because it strengthens the network of industry experts that we pride ourselves on providing to our higher education customers," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "The ACUA and Wolters Kluwer share very similar values, focused on internal audit innovation, open sharing of knowledge across the auditor community, and an unyielding commitment to excellence and audit quality."

"I am excited to see Wolters Kluwer TeamMate join ACUA as a strategic partner. They show a strong passion to support Higher Education internal audit, risk and compliance. I have found they genuinely take the time to listen and understand the industry risks before developing or recommending product solutions," said Julia Hann, Chief Audit Executive, University of North Florida. "Both organizations share similar views on providing auditors of higher education with the tools and training to grow in their career."

"Linking risk, compliance and audit activities through the use of integrated systems and data analytical tools is an essential element of helping our organization be successful and assists audit functions in providing value added services," added Patricia Snopkowski, President, Association of College and University Auditors.

TeamMate global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit and compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics. Together, this ecosystem provides organizations with the combined assurance they need to manage all aspects of risk identification and assessment, electronic working paper creation and management, controls framework management, and data analysis.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005070/en/

Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com