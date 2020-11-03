The semiconductor market is expected to grow by USD 90.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Global Semiconductor Market 2020-2024
The use of semiconductor packaging technology is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as impact of the trade war on the semiconductor market will hamper market growth.
Semiconductor Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing investment in 3D NAND and FINFET technologies, the transition to large-diameter wafers, and increasing demand for high-end graphics DRAM will significantly influence semiconductor market growth in this region. 76%of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key markets for semiconductors in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the semiconductor market size.
Companies Covered:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- and Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ICs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Optoelectronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Discrete semiconductors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK HYNIX Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
