Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Present at November Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conference events during November 2020.

November 17, 2020

Craig Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference

Apollo will participate in one on one meetings throughout the day.

November 19, 2020

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

Apollo will provide a group presentation and host one on one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending the virtual presentation or arranging meetings should contact their respective conference host representative or Apollo's investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contacts:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100

investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

