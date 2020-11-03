Gaia Metals Corp.: Gaia Metals Appoints Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Blair Way as Director of the company effective immediately. Mr. Way is a highly regarded mining executive with over 30 years resource exploration and development experience throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States and Europe. Mr. Way has experience in a wide range of commodities, including gold, copper, nickel, zinc, magnesium, graphite, cobalt and lithium.

Mr. Way was most recently CEO, President and Director of TSXV listed Leading Edge Materials Corp. for over 5 years, restarting the Swedish Woxna brownfield graphite operation in mid 2014. Prior to Leading Edge, Mr. Way was CEO of Strike Graphite and CEO of Aguila American Gold Ltd. Prior to that he was VP Project Development for TSX listed Ventana Gold Corp. with projects in Colombia. Ventana Gold was acquired by Brazil-based conglomerate EBX Group in 2011 for $1.5 B. Prior to Ventana he was Project Director and President for Oceanagold Philippines. He was Project Manager, Non-Ferrous Group with Hatch Associates (Brisbane), where he provided project management support for various mining and metal related projects in Australia, South Africa, China, Papua New Guinea and South East Asia. Prior to that Mr. Way was Project Director - Major Projects for BHP Billiton (QNI Pty Ltd) in Townsville, Queensland.

Mr. Way holds a Science degree (Geology) from Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Canada and MBA from the University of Queensland, Australia. He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

President and CEO Adrian Lamoureux states: "We are very pleased to welcome Blair to Gaia Metals team. His addition will greatly enhance our management depth and effectiveness. Blair's broad range of studies management, development and project execution experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow our business."

Adrian further comments: "I am delighted to have someone of Blair's caliber and experience join the board and I look forward to working with him as we grow the company and continue building shareholder value."

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. The Property hosts two major advanced targets: the Gold Dyke Prospect, with an historical drill intercept of 1.5 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 44.2 m (RDH 8), and the Carmen Creek Mine Prospect, with an historical outcrop sample assay of 14.15 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, and 1.2% Cu; and recently discovered trend during summer 2020 surface exploration program that includes samples of 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag and 9.75% Cu.

Additional assets include the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gaia Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613960/Gaia-Metals-Appoints-Non-Executive-Director