

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.11 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $0.50 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.72 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $716 Mln. vs. $521 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.



