AfriAg Global Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 3
AfriAg Global PLC
('AfriAg' or the 'Company')
RESULT OF AGM
AfriAg Global PLC (London AQSE: AFRI) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
