Prescription Hope Celebrates One Year of Operations in Florida

Last July, Prescription Hope began the process of relocating from Ohio to Florida

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Prescription Hope is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary since relocating to Florida from Ohio last year. While the move began last July, it took just over a year to be fully moved and fully operational in Florida.

Douglas Pierce founded Prescription Hope in 2006 as a solution to making medication affordable to allow patients to live more free and fulfilling lives. The company manages patient assistance programs for individuals who qualify to get their medication year-round for one set service fee of $50 a month for each medication.

Prescription Hope acquired a building for operations in Florida at 2100 SE Ocean Blvd., in Stuart, Florida. Originally, the company renovated the third floor and has since started renovating the first and second floor to help with continued growth.

"We are so happy to see how far our company has come," says Douglas Pierce, the president, founder, and CEO of Prescription Hope.

"Relocating has been monumental to our growth and we are proud to provide jobs to our local community and to make medication affordable for patients across the U.S."

For more information, visit https://prescriptionhope.com/.

About Prescription Hope

Prescription Hope was founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce in order to make medication affordable. It was created to streamline the process for individuals who would qualify for patient assistance programs and remove the burden of managing the difficult processes involved. The company can now provide medication for one set service fee. Prescription Hope believes that managing individuals' patient assistance programs on their behalf allows patients to live more free and fulfilling lives. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Contact:

Bryan Hildreth, COO

info@prescriptionhope.com

1-877-296-HOPE (4673)

Mon-Fri 8am-4pm EST

