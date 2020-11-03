The hand sanitizer market in India is poised to grow by USD 405.31 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 62% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the hand sanitizer market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising incidences of infectious/pandemic diseases.
The hand sanitizer market in India analysis includes product segment. This study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market in India growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The hand sanitizer market in India covers the following areas:
Hand Sanitizer Market Sizing in India
Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast in India
Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis in India
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Emami Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- ITC Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spray Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wipes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
