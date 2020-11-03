

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its third quarter earnings per share increased 22% to $1.12. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income increased 22% to $252 million.



Third quarter revenues increased 19% to $2.5 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.36 billion, for the quarter.



'Volumes started to recover across most of our products during the quarter, even as the global effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our business worldwide,' said Jeffrey Musser, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de