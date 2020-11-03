Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris Brussels: FR0013399474 GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, announced the closing of the acquisition by Calliditas Therapeutics AB ("Calliditas"; Nasdaq OMX CALTX; NASDAQ CALT) of 62.7% of Genkyotex in an off-market transaction.

On August 13, 2020, Genkyotex announced the agreement by Calliditas to acquire 7,236,515 ordinary shares of Genkyotex, representing 62.7% of the share capital and voting rights from Genkyotex's largest shareholders and management team (the "Block Sellers"). Having now received clearance from the French Minister of Economy and Finance regarding foreign investments into France, Calliditas has closed today the off-market block trade for a total consideration of €19.75m in cash (€2.73 per ordinary share*) plus contingent rights payable upon regulatory approvals of setanaxib, Genkyotex's lead asset.

Following the closing of the off-market block trade, the members of the board of directors members other than Mr. Elias Papatheodorou, Chief Executive Officer, have resigned. Mr Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the board of Calliditas, Mrs Renée Aguiar-Lucander, Chief Executive Officer of Calliditas and Mr. Jonathan Schur, Group General Counsel of Calliditas, have been coopted as members of the Board of directors. Mr Elmar Schnee has been elected President of the Board of directors.

Calliditas has announced that it will, in compliance with French and Belgian securities law, file with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers the "AMF") a simplified mandatory cash tender offer for the remaining Genkyotex shares at €2.80 per ordinary share plus contingent right payable upon regulatory approvals of setanaxib. Calliditas indicated that the outcome from the tender offer, if approved by the AMF, is expected to be reported in December and will be followed by a squeeze-out of the non-tendered shares under the same terms, if Calliditas then holds more than 90% of the outstanding Genkyotex shares.

Certain transaction costs (amounting to circa €0.07 per share) have been deducted from the price paid to the Block Sellers.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its unique platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease). Based on its positive Phase II results, a phase 3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of this program is a Phase 2 trial with setanaxib in patients suffering from IPF for which the first patient has been enrolled in September 2020. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2020 under number D.20-0434, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale

