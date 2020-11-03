JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Correction: Notice of Half Year Results

JZ Capital Partners

Notice of Half Year Results - Correction

3rdNovember 2020

The following correction has been made to the "Notice of Half Year Results" announcement released at 11:05 on 3rdNovember 2020.

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2020 on Thursday, 5th November 2020.

For Further Information:

Ed Berry / Colette La Pointe +44 (0)7703 330 199 / +44 (0)7976 713 690

FTI Consulting



