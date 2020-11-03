Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder Helps Banks Adjust to Rapid Digital Adoption

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / The power of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can now be leveraged to help banks revamp their digital marketing strategy in the modern era of online transactions and mobile banking. Fintech adoption by the consumer market has revolutionized the way Americans and members of the international community view banking, and all indicators seem to suggest that these changes will be permanent.

Client and prospective client targeting has become a new challenge, with millions of Americans remaining home to avoid in-person activities. However, as John Oxford of Banking Journal discussed in his article titled, "Shifting Your Bank's Marketing to Take Advantage of Rapid Digital Adoption," marketing and communications campaigns have remained key tools to push products, services, and new user experiences.

In particular, the rise of mobile banking has proven to be noteworthy throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Today, more than ever, the general population has turned to smartphones and digital banking portals to cash checks, make deposits, wire transfers, set up accounts, and sign up for various credit and debit card plans. Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder includes a press release and multimedia distribution plan that optimizes media and marketing content to keep up with trends in the banking industry, such as the rapid digital adoption that the industry has experienced.

"Our team of strategists work with financial professionals and conduct research to keep tabs on what is happening across each respective sub-industry. This includes accounting, banking, tax services, and wealth management, among others," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder includes ongoing support from Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS), who executes integrated media and marketing campaigns to help businesses reach the right media and target audiences to grow awareness over time.

"The value that the strategists provide is truly immeasurable, as they act as an extension of in-house teams that would otherwise need to hire internal talent to manage campaigns and coordinate marketing strategy," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "This is one of the many reasons we say that the Market Builder offers an unparalleled value at the given price."

Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder has helped banking professionals and financial marketers adjust to the digital takeover that has shocked the majority of major industries in 2020.

