10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Announces Additional Distribution Agreement With a Distributor and Dealers in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Lebanon

Company Continues to Seek Global Distribution Agreements Across All Continents As It Makes Progress With Its U.S.- Based Testing at FDA & CLIA Certified Lab

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) www.decisiondiagnostics.co, a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc., today announced it has signed distribution agreements for its GenViro! Covid-19 10.5 Second Saliva Swift Kits with dealers/distributors in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Lebanon. This announcement comes while the company continues its testing efforts with a Pennsylvania-based FDA and CLIA certified testing lab as it moves forward with another FDA submission.

"The company is fielding many opportunities as it moves toward final testing of GenViro!, including inquires from additional potential international distributors as well as discussions with several of its large GenUltimate distributors who have expressed interest in having, after FDA authorization, our GenViro! added to their Amazon professional use product offerings," said CEO Keith Berman.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP
Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With newly inspired technology, and diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market.

The company's new GenViro! products designed to test for Covid-19 are not yet available in the United States or Puerto Rico, but Emergency (EUA) Waivers are in process with the U.S. FDA with additional submissions to take place in the near future. The company has also signed an agreement with an FDA and CLIA certified Pennsylvania-based testing partner to complete testing per current FDA guidelines and continues to look forward to the FDA authorization of its EUAs.

The same data that will be produced by the company's Pennsylvania testing partner will be used for submissions to the EU and Russian Federation. We will also use data provided by our Korean R&D and contract manufacturing partner as part of their extensive product development schedule and as part of the XPRIZE initiative.

Currently, Amazon only offers special license for point of care and professional use medical products, which would preclude the individual use GenViro kit from being available on Amazon, even after FDA approval is secured. Two of the company's

GenUltimate product distributors have these "professional use" arrangements with Amazon, with a third distributor application in the works, although the company may determine that it is in our best interest to offer limited exclusivity to one distributor once FDA Authorization is achieved. The company continues to recruit and accept applications from prospective domestic and international distributors. Inquiries may be directed to: info@decisiondiagnostics.co.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of November 2, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Decision Diagnostics Corp.
info@decisiondiagnostics.co
www.genultimate.com
www.genultimatetbg.com
www.pharmatechdirect.com

FURTHER CONTACT INFORMATION:
Decision Diagnostics Corp.
Shep Doniger 561-637-5750
sdoniger@bdcginc.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614090/DECN-Announces-Additional-Distribution-Agreement-With-a-Distributor-and-Dealers-in-Nigeria-Ivory-Coast-and-Lebanon

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
