Dienstag, 03.11.2020

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
02.11.20
11:16 Uhr
19,620 Euro
+0,225
+1,16 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,45020,65016:00
20,49020,56016:00
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 15:21
73 Leser



Bulletin from AB Electrolux Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") was carried out solely through advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation.

The EGM adopted the proposed dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to Thursday, November 5, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The EGM approved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the scope of and the principles for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2020.

The EGM also resolved to approve the amendments to the Articles of Association. The amendments enable the company to hold general meetings by mail voting and/or by means of the Board of Directors collecting powers of attorney.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the EGM can be downloaded at www.electroluxgroup.com/egmnovember2020.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline: +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/bulletin-from-ab-electrolux-extraordinary-general-meeting,c3230120

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3230120/1329950.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
