Highest October ever and fourth-highest month on record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that October 2020 total cleared contract volume was 636,709,236 contracts, up 41.1 percent from October 2019. This marks the highest October ever and the fourth-highest month on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through October was 28,862,569 contracts, up 46.3 percent from October 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 633,365,184, up 42.4 percent from October 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 597,964,688 contracts, up 48.4 percent from October 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 194,750,159, a 17.9 percent increase compared to October 2019. Index options volume was 35,400,496, a 15.3 percent decrease from October 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 28,624,627 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 3,344,052, a 48.7 percent decrease from October 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 237,942 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in October 2020 was $75,454,502,133, a 4.2 percent increase compared to October 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.5 percent in new loans from October 2019 with 108,686 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

October 2020

Total Contract

Volume October 2019

Total Contract

Volume October

Total

Contract

Change

vs

2019 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2019 % Change

vs

2019 Equity Options 597,964,688 402,970,144 48.4% 26,751,108 17,482,788 53.0% Index Options 35,400,496 41,815,504 -15.3% 1,873,520 1,931,267 -2.99% Total Options 633,365,184 444,785,648 42.4% 28,624,627 19,414,055 47.4% Futures 3,344,052 6,514,418 -48.7% 237,942 314,216 -24.3% Total Volume 636,709,236 451,300,066 41.1% 28,862,569 19,728,271 46.3%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

Copyright 2020. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005452/en/

Contacts:

Michael Shore

312-322-1150

mshore@theocc.com