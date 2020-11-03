EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 02 November 2020 was 282.5p including estimated current period revenue and 278.0p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 39,117,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 25,391,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







03 November 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58