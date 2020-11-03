With reference to the 2020 US presidential election Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to declare stressed market conditions for Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian derivatives for November 4, 2020. Stressed market conditions in derivatives can be declared when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is declared market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread requirements. Stressed market conditions also implies changes to the rules on cancellations and price adjustments of erroneous transactions, as set out in Section 2A.12 of the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives markets'. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=797157