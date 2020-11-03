DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, November 3, 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the resignation of a director.
The board of directors of the Company received a written resignation report from Mr. Yan Yan, one of the Company's directors, on November 3, 2020. Mr. Yan Yan resigned from the position of director of the Company and member of the strategy committee of the board of directors for personal reasons. After resignation, Mr. Yan Yan no longer holds any position in the Company.
According to the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Yan Yan's resignation does not cause the number of board members of the Company to fall below the statutory minimum. The aforementioned resignation report will take effect as of the date of delivery.
Mr. Yan Yan's resignation will not affect the production and operation of the Company. During his tenure as a director of the Company, Mr. Yan Yan was conscientious and diligent and played an active role in the company's strategic development, corporate governance and capital operation. The Company would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Yan Yan for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.
