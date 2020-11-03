Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Announcement on Resignation of the Director

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, November 3, 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the resignation of a director.

The board of directors of the Company received a written resignation report from Mr. Yan Yan, one of the Company's directors, on November 3, 2020. Mr. Yan Yan resigned from the position of director of the Company and member of the strategy committee of the board of directors for personal reasons. After resignation, Mr. Yan Yan no longer holds any position in the Company.

According to the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Yan Yan's resignation does not cause the number of board members of the Company to fall below the statutory minimum. The aforementioned resignation report will take effect as of the date of delivery.

Mr. Yan Yan's resignation will not affect the production and operation of the Company. During his tenure as a director of the Company, Mr. Yan Yan was conscientious and diligent and played an active role in the company's strategic development, corporate governance and capital operation. The Company would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Yan Yan for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

November 3, 2020

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de