Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9T5 ISIN: US08975P1084 Ticker-Symbol: BI1 
Tradegate
03.11.20
17:16 Uhr
67,00 Euro
+4,50
+7,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,0067,5017:21
67,0067,5017:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2020 | 16:17
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pimberly Awarded BigCommerce New Tech Partner of 2020

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2020, the UK's No 1 SaaS Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform provider, announces that the company has been awarded the New Tech Partner of the Year by BigCommerce at their Annual Partner Awards. The ceremony was featured as part of the BigCommerce 2020 Partner Summit, held virtually due to the current pandemic.

The New Tech Partner of the Year Award was presented to Pimberly because it features a superior user experience, outstanding customer reviews and high customer adoption. Pimberly was selected from the BigCommerce global partner network, which consists of 2,000 digital agencies and 800 technology vendors.

Bruce Wright, VP Sales at Pimberly, said, "Winning this award is a great achievement and a true reflection on the hard work that we've done alongside the team at BigCommerce. All of us here at Pimberly are delighted with the win and we're looking forward to continuing to develop this partnership."

The award continues a great year for the partnership between Pimberly and BigCommerce.

Earlier this year, Pimberly announced the release of their BigCommerce-Pimberly API Connector. With real-time updates for product data, this rapidly speeds up time to market and ensures consumers receive accurate and engaging product information, driving higher conversion and sales.

The BigCommerce-Pimberly API Connector enables companies to streamline many of their manual product data processes including automated promotions/campaigns, rolling out new brands online in minutes - not weeks - and rapid deployment of multichannel/multi country strategies to become truly global.

To find out more about the Connector, please visit https://pimberly.com/bigcommerce-connector

About Pimberly

Pimberly is an innovative SaaS-based Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform. Based in Manchester, UK, Pimberly helps businesses to expand their online sales rapidly through managing their product information more efficiently. The platform allows retailers, brands, distributors, and manufacturers to harness and enrich large, complex volumes of product data, across multiple channels and regions - enabling them to get products to more markets, faster and deliver high growth in online revenues.

www.pimberly.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London.

www.bigcommerce.com

For more information please contact:
Paul Rose
Pimberly
Tel: +44 161 804 1850
marketing@pimberly.com

BIGCOMMERCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.