Advantages of Fetal Bovine Serum over Normal Blood Serum to Bring Immense Growth Prospects for Fetal Bovine Serum Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetal bovine serum is derived from the blood of normal bovine fetuses. It is a by-product developed in the meat-processing industries. It is extensively used as a supplement to the basal growth medium in cell culture due to its high content of embryonic growth-promoting factors.

The ubiquitous applications of fetal bovine serum in drug discovery, human and animal vaccine production, cell media culture, diagnostics, in vitro fertilization, and others may invite tremendous growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The magnifying growth in research and academic initiatives across the government and private sector accompanied by heightened demand from traditional users of serum may bring immense growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market from 2019 to 2027.

As per the reports concluded after extensive research on all the factors by the Transparency Market Research (TMR) researchers, the global fetal bovine serum market is prognosticated to record a healthy CAGR of 5.8 percent across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at US$ 910.6 mn in 2018.

The increasing influence of fetal bovine serum across diverse applications may invite tremendous growth prospects during the assessment period. The fetal bovine serum has a greater efficiency rate than the normal blood serum. This aspect may give a Midas touch to the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Key Revelations

Based on application, the Cell Culture Media segment may hold a major growth-share through the forecast period of 2019-2027

In regard to the end-user, the Industry (pharma, biotech, etc) segment acquired a dominant segment in 2018 and may continue to experience the same run between 2019 and 2027

From the geographical view, North America served as a vital growth-generating region for the fetal bovine serum market in 2018

served as a vital growth-generating region for the fetal bovine serum market in 2018 Europe acquired second place in terms of regional contribution in 2018

acquired second place in terms of regional contribution in 2018 North America may contribute largely to the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

may contribute largely to the fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period of 2019-2027 Asia Pacific's fetal bovine serum market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the assessment period of 2019-2027

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Growth Generators

The safety and effectiveness of fetal bovine serum in the growth medium makes it an ideal candidate for a plethora of research activities. This factor may invite tremendous growth prospects for the fetal bovine serum market.

The utilization of fetal bovine serum in vaccine production, drug discovery, and toxicity testing may enhance growth prospects

Escalating government support for various research and development activities are adding extra stars of growth to the fetal bovine serum market

Magnifying number of academic research institutes around the world may serve as a vital growth opportunity for the fetal bovine serum market

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Competitive Analysis

The fetal bovine serum market is highly fragmented with a large number of players in the fray for obtaining a top position among others. This leads to intense competition, the players are also involved in activities like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships for increasing their foothold across the fetal bovine serum market.

Some well-established players in the fetal bovine serum market are PAN-Biotech, Merck KGa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tissue Culture Biologicals, Bovogen Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., TCS Biosciences Ltd., and GE Healthcare.

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Segmentation

By Application

Drug Discovery

Cell Media Culture

In vitro Fertilization

Human and Animal Vaccine production

Diagnostics

Others

By End User

Research & Academic Institutes

Industry (pharma, biotech, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

