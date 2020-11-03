Electrolux and Planet Water Foundation Bring Clean Water to Communities Impacted by Devastating Flooding in Cambodia

Disaster response brings relief to thousands in the worst hit province of Banteay Meanchey

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux, a global leader in household appliances and appliances for professional use, and Planet Water Foundation, a non-profit organization addressing global water poverty, have moved together in response to the unprecedented flooding in Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia.

Extreme rainfall typhoons since early October in Cambodia have caused unprecedented deadly floods and landslides. In the worst-hit province of Banteay Meanchey, over 4,200 families have been forced to evacuate and are currently living in makeshift tents positioned on the main highways which are elevated above their flooded villages. Access to food, water, and basic sanitation has been a major struggle for these families.

Electrolux immediately responded to the critical need for potable water by sponsoring two Planet Water AquaBlock systems that produce 1,500 liters of clean water per hour. Under the direction of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial authorities, Planet Water's Cambodia team, over the past several days, have mobilized the water supply systems to support 3,632 families (16,344 people) in the Bot Trang and Se Soen emergency encampments in Banteay Meanchey.

This builds on the partnership established earlier this year to bring access to clean, safe water to schools in six communities across Indonesia and the Philippines, with funding provided by Electrolux in 2020.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families and communities affected by the terrible flooding in Banteay Meanchey. We are thankful for the opportunity to support the emergency efforts. In times like this every single bit of support helps and we hope that our contribution will improve the daily lives of this community as they go through these challenging times," says Adam Cich, CEO, Electrolux APAC & MEA.

"Fast response is critical in emergencies like this, and thanks to Electrolux's support, Planet Water was able to mobilize our systems and deliver access to clean water to impacted communities within 48 hours," said Mark Steele, Founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation."

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2019 Electrolux had sales of SEK 119 billion and employed 49,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Since 2009, Planet Water has supported more than two million people across 15 countries. For more information, www.planet-water.org

