The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

31 October 2020 £1,058.6688 per Ordinary share

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"). As at 31 October 2020, these shares were valued at £15,458.76 per share, an decrease of 5.31% from the valuation of £16,325.66 per share as at the previous valuation on 30 September 2020. Funds under management at LTL at 31 October 2020 stood at £20,407 million.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

03 November 2020