Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 03-Nov-2020 / 16:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: HIBERNIA REIT 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: BNP PARIBAS ASSET City and country of registered MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. office (if applicable): Paris, France 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30/10/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified: 03/11/2020 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total Total attached to shares voting of both number (total of 9.A) rights in % of through (9.A + voting financia 9.B) rights l of instrume issuervi nts i (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 3.00% 0.00% 3.00% 665,931, situation on 424 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 3.94% 0.00% 3.94% previous notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BGHQ1986 19,952,74 3.00% 0 SUBTOTAL A 19,952,740 3.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voting Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % financial datex Conversion or cash voting of instrument Period xi settleme rights vot ntxii ing rig hts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both if rights if it rights through it equals or is equals or is financial higher than the higher than the instruments if notifiable notifiable it equals or is threshold threshold higher than the notifiable threshold BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Ltd BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: 0.34% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Participations S.A.S. (which is wholly owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.) and 99.66% is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. The detailed percentage of the total voting rights under BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. are 3.00%: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. 1.68% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited 1.32% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. is exercising 0.62% for own portfolios without legal personality, 0.87% for BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. portfolios with legal personality, and 0.20% for BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT France portfolios with legal personality which is not a controlled entity of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Ltd is exercising 1.32% for BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. for portfolios without legal personality. Done at London, UK on 03/11/2020 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 87149 EQS News ID: 1145165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

