Provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Regulatory News:
CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Real number of voting rights
Theoretical number of voting rights
31 October 2020
817 623 840
1 028 792 489
1 038 250 028
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
