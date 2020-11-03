The "Licensed Football Merchandise Market in Italy 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The licensed football merchandise market in Italy is poised to grow by 65.29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The reports on licensed football merchandise market in Italy provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Italy market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product promotion through endorsements, and growing focus of vendors on offering advanced products. In addition, Product promotion through endorsements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The licensed football merchandise market in Italy market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment. This study identifies the growing number of partnership agreements between merchandisers and clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed football merchandise market in Italy growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading licensed football merchandise market in Italy vendors that include Adidas AG, BASICNET Spa, Errea Sport Spa, Frankie Garage, GIVOVA, JOMA SPORT SA, LCS INTERNATIONAL SAS, MACRON SPA, Nike Inc., and PUMA SE.
Also, the licensed football merchandise market in Italy analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- BASICNET Spa
- Errea Sport Spa
- Frankie Garage
- GIVOVA
- JOMA SPORT SA
- LCS INTERNATIONAL SAS
- MACRON SPA
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
Appendix
