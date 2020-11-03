The "Licensed Football Merchandise Market in Italy 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The licensed football merchandise market in Italy is poised to grow by 65.29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The reports on licensed football merchandise market in Italy provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Italy market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product promotion through endorsements, and growing focus of vendors on offering advanced products. In addition, Product promotion through endorsements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The licensed football merchandise market in Italy market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment. This study identifies the growing number of partnership agreements between merchandisers and clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed football merchandise market in Italy growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading licensed football merchandise market in Italy vendors that include Adidas AG, BASICNET Spa, Errea Sport Spa, Frankie Garage, GIVOVA, JOMA SPORT SA, LCS INTERNATIONAL SAS, MACRON SPA, Nike Inc., and PUMA SE.

Also, the licensed football merchandise market in Italy analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

BASICNET Spa

Errea Sport Spa

Frankie Garage

GIVOVA

JOMA SPORT SA

LCS INTERNATIONAL SAS

MACRON SPA

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2wii0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005617/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900