Kudelski IoT Enables Secure "Phone as Key" Solution for Management of Shared Vehicle Access

The passive keyless entry solution lets companies create exciting new business models for vehicle rental, providing both finite control and frictionless convenience for users

The solution is built on existing standards and supported by most mobile devices, and is managed and protected by Kudelski IoT keySTREAM to ensure robust security

The Kudelski IoT solution has been adopted by electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo for use in their line of electric vehicles

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - November 3rd, 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced the availability of its solution for secure, effortless access to vehicles using an authorized mobile phone or other digital key option. A user simply enrolls their device, and once approved by the vehicle manager, gets access and usage rights based on their device's proximity to the vehicle and any other conditions set by the owner (time, location, vehicle status, etc.). The solution will even work without a cellular connection once rights are given to a device (e.g. in the basement of a parking garage). California-based Canoo is an early adopter of this technology for use in their line of electric vehicles.

In a world where physical keys and cards are increasingly being replaced by digital options, smartphones are emerging as the dominant platform to enable that. Kudelsks IoT's technology allows people to use their smartphones to automatically and securely provide touchless access to valuable assets like vehicles. The solution allows control of who has vehicle access, and exactly when and for how long that access is granted. If authorized, a user can easily share temporary access to the vehicle with another party, like a restaurant valet or a family member, using the associated app. Not only does this lead to increased convenience and security, it empowers companies like Canoo to introduce exciting new business models that have the potential to change the way people use urban transportation.

The solution leverages the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM security stack to enable trusted access commands and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) multi-point proximity detection, which is a common technology available in most smart devices today. NFC cards and web portal-based access options are also available.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the need for more touchless access options to vehicles, buildings and other valable assets. We are very excited that Canoo has given us the opportunity to deliver a solution for their innovative new line of electric vehicles," said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP Kudelski IoT. "Our combination of expertise in both security and access control gives our solution an unparalleled level of robustness while delivering on the promise of convenience and ease of use."

"The Kudelski solution perfectly fits Canoo's objective of providing disruptive business models such as no-commitment, effortless subscription programs for urban transportation," said Phil Weicker, In Charge of Propulsion & Electronics at Canoo. "Sharing vehicles among different users would require a highly secure and flexible access solution and the Kudelski team has the experience and the skills that will ensure our success."

The Kudelski technology can also be applied to smart building and other access control applications to provide the same level of secure access management, control and convenience.

Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions and services to support IoT device and ecosystem manufacturers throughout their entire product lifecycle. Services include Design Sprints, Threat Assessments, Device Design & Development, Security Architecture, Device & Ecosystem Security Assessments and ongoing Lifecycle Services. In addition, Kudelski IoT keySTREAM provides advanced security features like secure boot, device commissioning, zero-touch provisioning to major cloud platforms, firmware over the air (FOTA) updates, key rotation, transferring security ownership and command authentication. Kudelski IoT also provides Managed Security Services to help ensure the active security lifecycle management of IoT ecosystems.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT

Marketing Director

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@kudelski-iot.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com