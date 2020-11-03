Ricardo For Congress: A Man of the People, Ricardo De La Fuente reminds Americans to vote and tells them, "We are a country of Unity, One Nation because We are the United States of America"

De La Fuente modeled his collaborative approach to leadership throughout people-first campaign.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Ricardo De La Fuente has used his campaign for U.S. House District 27 in Texas to build up communities imperiled by COVID-19. His run for public office helped fuel record early voting numbers in the district and across the state. On Election Day, the coalition of voters who support De La Fuente will usher in a new era for Texas.

De La Fuente is the youngest Democratic candidate seeking a U.S. House seat in 2020. His campaign hasn't focused on standard talking points and attacks against his opponent. De La Fuente has leveraged his public status to help those struggling through tough times.

The De La Fuente campaign organized PPE drives for essential workers. De La Fuente also led food drives and laptop donations for local families. Rather than politics as usual, he showed how a leader can positively impact their community.

Appearances in English and Spanish-language media brought De La Fuente's appeal for inclusion and compassion to the entire district. He has drawn praise from former Mexican President Vicente Fox along with countless local activists and supporters. De La Fuente knows how to collaborate with people across the political spectrum from his successful business career.

Texas achieved a record number of early votes in 2020 due in part to high turnout in District 27. De La Fuente excited voters young and old from diverse backgrounds by centering his campaign on people rather than special interests. He anticipates the same enthusiasm from Election Day voters who can help flip Texas from red to blue for the first time since 1976.

De La Fuente found himself ahead of his opponents in early voting with one week to go. His campaign isn't taking this support for granted. In the U.S. House, De La Fuente will use the momentum of Election Day as a motivation to solve our nation's problems.

Voters in District 27 have the opportunity to choose a young, visionary leader on November 3rd to join the growing chorus of Democratic voices in the House. Cast your ballot for Ricardo De La Fuente, a representative for the future of Texas and the United States.

