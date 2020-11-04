The global sustainable tourism market size is poised to decline by USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.
The global sustainable tourism industry is driven by the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences. Many tourists are exploring local communities and are purchasing locally produced products. Tourists have also been observed to prefer public transport to travel and restaurants that use local ingredients. This new form of tourism has become popular and is expected to drive the global sustainable tourism market growth during the forecast period.
Report Highlights
- The major sustainable tourism market growth came from the domestic sustainable tourism segment in 2019. However, the international sustainable tourism is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
- MEA was the largest sustainable tourism market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing awareness and promotion of sustainable tourism.
- The global sustainable tourism market is fragmented. And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sustainable tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the sustainable tourism Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we will revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/sustainable-tourism-market-industry-analysis
Rising Popularity of Organic Sustainable Tourism will be a Key Market Trend
Organic sustainable tourism is gaining popularity around the world. This is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of sustainable practices. Many tourism operators are leveraging this trend by providing organic food and accommodation options. Many such developments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global sustainable tourism market.
Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sustainable tourism market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market vendors
