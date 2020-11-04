The global sustainable tourism market size is poised to decline by USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005427/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global sustainable tourism industry is driven by the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences. Many tourists are exploring local communities and are purchasing locally produced products. Tourists have also been observed to prefer public transport to travel and restaurants that use local ingredients. This new form of tourism has become popular and is expected to drive the global sustainable tourism market growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights

The major sustainable tourism market growth came from the domestic sustainable tourism segment in 2019. However, the international sustainable tourism is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

MEA was the largest sustainable tourism market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing awareness and promotion of sustainable tourism.

The global sustainable tourism market is fragmented. And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this sustainable tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the sustainable tourism Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we will revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/sustainable-tourism-market-industry-analysis

Rising Popularity of Organic Sustainable Tourism will be a Key Market Trend

Organic sustainable tourism is gaining popularity around the world. This is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of sustainable practices. Many tourism operators are leveraging this trend by providing organic food and accommodation options. Many such developments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global sustainable tourism market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample report

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

Better Places International BV

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/