Deepak Agarwal Discusses Making a Difference By Supporting World Vision and Vitamin Angels

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, entrepreneur and c-suite executive is well known in the online retail space for founding and leading the popular eCommerce site, NoMoreRack.com; While Deepak is incredibly proud of this and the other companies he has built, in many ways, he is especially proud of the work of his businesses and teams to do their part in addressing issues of childhood hunger.

"As my business began to grow and become more profitable, I felt that I had the opportunity and responsibility to make a difference beyond just generating revenue," remembered Deepak Agarwal. "As a company, we always looked to incorporate meaningful values into intrinsic pillars of our identity -- the most significant pillar being that we make a lasting positive impact."

From the early beginnings of his business, Deepak Agarwal focused time and resources into giving back to organizations making a concerted effort to end childhood hunger and instill economic empowerment in impoverished societies. "When you're leading a business of any kind, realizing your purpose early on is incredibly important," says Deepak Agarwal. "For me, I quickly discovered two philanthropic organizations that I felt best connected with my goals of giving back in the most significant way I knew possible."

For Deepak Agarwal, contributing to the fight against world hunger, specifically childhood hunger, was a cause that he felt particularly drawn to. "From an intellectual standpoint, it is well-documented that for a child to be successful, they need the right nutrients to grow and learn," explained Deepak Agarwal. "Emotionally, it is heartbreaking to think that any child is starving. Children have very little ability to change their circumstances, and if they need our help, I am going to do everything I can to address it."

Looking for the best way to enhance his impact, Deepak Agarwal connected his company with World Vision, a humanitarian non-profit focused on empowering families and communities experiencing food insecurity in impoverished areas across the globe. After initially learning about their projects, Deepak Agarwal immediately moved to enact a plan that would not only help the kids but also empower his employees to feel the weight of their change. While heading ContactCenter.com, Deepak Agarwal partnered with World Vision to sponsor one child for every employee within the company. This partnership resulted in the sponsorship of over 1,500 children.

"Integrating my support of World Vision into our company's day-to-day operations was an incredibly rewarding experience," said Deepak Agarwal. "When you show your employees the impact their daily work is having -- in this case, each one of them directly supporting a child in need -- everyone feels a sense of pride in their work. The positive effects of the partnership were felt far and wide, both inside and outside the organization."

After the successful partnership with World Vision, Deepak Agarwal was excited to find new ways of supporting the fight against world hunger. Today, Deepak Agarwal continues his philanthropic efforts through a one-to-one grant with Vitamin Angels. The organization is dedicated to delivering mothers and children across the globe with vitamins and supplements essential to their nutrition and growth, as well as nutritional counseling to tailor supplements for each family's specific needs. Through this ongoing partnership, Vitamin Angels has provided a free 6-month supply of vitamins to children in need. The project is ongoing, with the goal of reaching more than 1 million children in total.

As a respected business leader, Deepak Agarwal continues to stress the importance of giving back and leading by example. "It doesn't matter if you're able to reach 1 million people, or just one. Helping people in need demonstrates humility, generosity, and gratitude for your own personal successes. Lead with these principles, and you'll find a sense of fulfillment for you and your employees that no amount of money can buy."

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Deepak Agarwal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614344/Deepak-Agarwal-Discusses-Making-a-Difference-By-Supporting-World-Vision-and-Vitamin-Angels