

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy is gradually picking up although the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to continue to hamper the global economic recovery, minutes from the central bank's monetary policy meeting on September 16 and 17 revealed on Wednesday.



The minutes also showed that corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, although the bank has vowed to take additional easing steps if it proves necessary.



At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its massive monetary policy stimulus and slightly lifted its assessment about the economy after Yoshihide Suga took charge as new Prime Minister.



The Policy Board held the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank also will continue to purchase necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



