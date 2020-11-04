Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 3.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in call center outsourcing by IT and telecom service providers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shifting focus on developing countries as call center destinations might hamper market growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user IT And Telecom BFSI Healthcare Retail Others

Geographic Landscape UK Germany France The Netherlands Rest Of Europe



Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Size

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Trends

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of automated technologies in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors in Europe

