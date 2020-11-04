Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 3.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in call center outsourcing by IT and telecom service providers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shifting focus on developing countries as call center destinations might hamper market growth.
Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT And Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- UK
- Germany
- France
- The Netherlands
- Rest Of Europe
Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Size
- Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Trends
- Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of automated technologies in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center outsourcing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
- Market ecosystem
Executive Summary
- Market characteristics
Market Landscape
- Value chain analysis
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
- Market segment analysis
Five Forces Analysis
- Market size 2019
- Five forces summary
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
- Bargaining power of buyers
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Comparison by End-user
- Market segments
- IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic comparison
- Geographic segmentation
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Geographic comparison
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Market challenges
- Competitive scenario
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Sitel Group
- Atento SA
- StarTek Inc.
- Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
- Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- StarTek Inc.
- SYNNEX Corp.
- Teleperformance SE
- Transcom Holding AB
- TTEC Holdings Inc.
- Webhelp Group
Appendix
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- Scope of the report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
