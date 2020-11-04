

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 16.3 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 601.284 trillion yen.



That follows the 14.3 percent jump in September.



Banknotes in circulation rose 6.0 percent, while coins in circulation gained 2.1 percent. Current account balances soared an annual 19.2 percent, including a 19.9 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base skyrocketed 28.7 percent at 597.879 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de