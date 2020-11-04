

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 50 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a definitive result from the United States presidential election. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index advanced 45.95 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 3,271.07 after trading between 3,237.85 and 3,278.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 31.70 points or 1.43 percent to end at 2,255.08.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.20 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.48 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.67 percent, China Merchants Bank and China Life Insurance both rallied 2.46 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.02 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.78 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.19 percent, Poly Developments increased 0.52 percent, China Vanke was up 0.29 percent, China Fortune Land spiked 2.16 percent and Beijing Capital Development surged 4.60 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.



The Dow surged 554.98 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 27,480.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 202.96 points or 1.85 percent to end at 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.78 percent to close at 3,369.16.



The rally on Wall Street came as traders hope for a definitive outcome from the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.



Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in September.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC may postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December gained $0.85 or 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see October results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; the previous readings were 54.8 and 54.5, respectively.



