

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which resumed trading on Wednesday after a holiday in the previous session, is advancing following the positive cues from Wall Street as investors seemed to be hoping for a definitive outcome from the U.S. presidential election.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 363.45 points or 1.56 percent to 23,658.93, after touching a high of 23,798.13 in early trades.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is rising more than 2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is rising by more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.6 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is higher by more than 1 percent and Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining more than 24 percent, NTT Data Corp. is rising more than 11 percent and Yamaha Corp. is higher by almost 6 percent.



Conversely, Japan Exchange Group is losing almost 4 percent and Nexon Co. is lower by almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 16.3 percent on year in October, coming in at 601.284 trillion yen. That follows the 14.3 percent jump in September.



Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy is gradually picking up even as the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to continue to hamper the global economic recovery, minutes from the central bank's monetary policy meeting on September 16 and 17 revealed. The minutes also showed that while corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, the bank has vowed to take additional easing steps if it proves necessary.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as traders seemed to be hoping for a definitive outcome from today's presidential election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump. Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.



The Dow spiked 554.98 points or 2.1 percent to 27,480.03, the Nasdaq surged up 202.96 points or 1.9 percent to 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.8 percent to 3,369.16.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index soared by 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday, thanks to a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC and allies will likely postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. WTI crude for December settled higher by $0.85 or about 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.



