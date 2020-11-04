The respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 585.17 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005522/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in product launches.
The respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market covers the following areas:
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Sizing
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Forecast
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson Johnson
- Quidel Corp.
- Seegene Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson Johnson
- Quidel Corp.
- Seegene Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005522/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/